WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Bikers on the Going-to-the-Sun Road were trapped after coming up on an avalanche Thursday.
Glacier National Park Rangers responded to the report of the trapped bikers around 6:30 pm.
The bikers, a husband and a wife along with a friend, were traveling up the road when they came by an avalanche across the road, and after turning around to head back down, they soon encountered a second avalanche in progress.
According to Glacier National Park’s news release, the wife was ahead of her husband and friend when she heard the avalanche and warned them to stop. The avalanche came down between them and trapped the woman’s husband and friend on the uphill side.
The wife biked down to call for help, and a ranger arrived at the site of the avalanche around 7:30 pm.
A sudden onset of sunny and warm weather that afternoon, combined with new recent snow from the weekend before created unstable surface snow conditions USGS scientist Erich Peitzsch said in the release.
Before making an attempt at rescuing the bikers, park officials determined that they would wait until the sun was off the slope above, which would decrease the chances for further slides.
Rescue attempts started around 9:30 pm and rangers belayed across the avalanche chute and belayed the bikers individually back across the chute.
None of the bikers were injured.
“Going-to-the-Sun Road is currently closed to vehicles at Avalanche Creek until the road opens to Logan Pass for the season,” the release from Glacier National Parks reads. “Due to continued avalanche conditions, hiker/biker access is currently not permitted past the Loop.”
Park officials are reminding visitors that snow can avalanche above Going-to-the-Sun Road in active avalanche terrain that often cannot be seen from the road.
“Avalanches are more likely to occur before or after sunny/warm weather, rainstorms, or snowstorms,” the release reads. “Visitors are encouraged to start and finish their trip before the warmest part of the day. Do not stop under gullies or snowfields and turn around if there is a rapid increase in temperature.