HELENA, Mont. - House Bill 632, which allocates Montana’s federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed by the Montana House of Representatives.
According to the Montana House of Representatives Majority, House Bill 632 passed with a strong 83-14 bipartisan vote.
“While it was fiscally irresponsible for Congress to pile up more national debt, the Montana House invested these funds wisely in critical infrastructure that will support our economy for future generations,” Speaker of the Montana House Wylie Galt said Thursday. “I want to thank all of the members of House Appropriations and Senate Finance for putting together a responsible spending package.”
From the Montana House of Representatives Majority release:
Montana received nearly $3 billion from ARPA which includes direct funding to local governments, schools, and individuals.
Of the total, the Legislature had flexibility around allocating about $960 million.
House Bill 632 invests $500 million in infrastructure, $250 million in telecommunications, and $210 million in economic stabilization. Additionally, the education and healthcare sectors will receive $420 million and $400 million respectively from ARPA.