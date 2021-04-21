HELENA, Mont. - A Senate Joint Resolution was announced requesting a study, presentation and review of the adequacy of the Montana Women’s Prison Facility and Programs by Sept. 15, 2022.
The building currently used as the Montana Women's Prison was purchased by the Department of Corrections in 1994 and previously served as a psychiatric hospital before being converted to a prison facility according to SJ 26.
SJ 26 also says the last major expansion of the Women’s Prison was in 2003, and the prison has 250 beds and houses about 225 felony inmates.
In addition, the resolution says a significant number of inmates at the prison are American Indian, that access to equal programming for educational opportunities and job training is not adequate or equal to the men's facilities and that the Montana Women's Prison has an aging inmate population and lacks a geriatric facility comparable to that for male inmates.
It is requested that the Legislative Council designates an appropriate interim committee or statutory committee, or direct sufficient staff resources to study the Montana Women’s Prison facility and available programs.
According to SJ 26, the study must examine:
the adequacy of the prison facility to meet the living, programming, training, and educational needs of the inmate population;
the adequacy of the facility to meet the unique needs of an aging population;
the demographics of the inmate population, including the number of women of color, veterans, inmates who are parents, educational level, and crimes for which they were sentenced;
available and needed workforce training programs, educational programs, and counseling and therapeutic resources, including those resources specific to survivors of sexual assault and violence and other Adverse Childhood Experience Score traumas and for the special and medical needs of women who are parents, veterans, and Indigenous or people of color;
the adequacy of Prison Rape Elimination Act programming, training, and reporting procedures related to sexual assault in the prison;
issues related to discharge and parole, reentry programs, diversion opportunities specific to women, and the number of women who reenter the corrections system through violations of community supervision terms or through conviction for a new crime; and
the number of female youths in the custody of the Department of Corrections, including the nature of the residential placements and programs available for those female youths.
The study would involve the Department of Corrections, local government officials, community corrections contractors, victims services providers, families and friends of inmates or others involved in the correctional system, and other appropriate stakeholders identified by the interim committee.
If the study is assigned to staff, any findings or conclusions presented to and reviewed by an appropriate committee designated by the Legislative Council.
The final results of the study, including any findings, conclusions, comments, or recommendations of the appropriate committee, will be reported to the 68th Legislature.
SJ 26 was introduced on April 13 and was scheduled for its second reading on April 21.
You can read the full language of SJ 26 here.