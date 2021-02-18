HELENA - House Bill 102 was signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte Thursday.
The bill expands the concealed carry of firearms in public places including college campuses and drew opposition from a variety of Montanans, including the Montana University System.
According to the Governor, 20 other states allow gun owners to carry firearms without a government-issued permit.
“Our second amendment protected right to keep and bear arms is part of Montana and our nation’s rich history, and we have a responsibility to protect it,” Governor Gianforte said.
