HELENA, Mont. - A bill that looks to delist grizzly bears from the endangered species list was introduced Thursday.
The bill, "Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021,” would remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the endangered species list and move management of the bears to wildlife scientists in the states.
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said in a release that the grizzly bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are fully recovered and that it is time to remove the grizzlies from the endangered species list and allow wildlife scientists in their respective states to manage the population.
“Grizzly bears are an essential part of the ecosystem of Wyoming, but keeping them listed hurts their populations more than it helps them,” Sen. Lummis said in a release. “Wildlife managers that live near the bears and study them closely have a better idea of population parameters than bureaucrats in Washington. It’s time to delist the grizzly in our area and let science dictate our wildlife policy.”
Montana Senator Steve Daines also released a statement on the bill, saying wildlife management must be determined by scientists, not by activist judges.
“Montana’s state leaders know what’s best for our communities, public safety, the ecosystem, wildlife, and the grizzly bear itself,” Sen. Daines said in a release. “It is time to delist the grizzly bear and return wildlife management to Montana.”