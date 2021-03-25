HELENA, Mont. - Legislation has been previously introduced to support agriculture.
The HAULS Act, or the Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act, would amend the Motor Carrier Safety Improvement Act of 1999 to modify certain agricultural exemptions for hours of service requirements, and for other purposes the bill says.
The Mandatory Negotiated Cash Trade Bill would require a minimum of 50 percent of a packer’s weekly volume of beef slaughter to come as a result of purchases made on the open or spot market according to a release from Senator Steve Daines.
Sen. Daines sent the following statement in a release:
“Montana agriculture is part of our way of life. These bills will help ensure Montana farmers and ranchers can compete on a level playing field in the marketplace by improving transparency in cattle markets and removing unworkable and burdensome regulations to transporting agriculture and livestock in a timely manner.”
Senator Jon Tester sent the following statement in a previous release regarding the HAULS Act”
“Ranchers and livestock haulers face unique challenges when transporting perishable crops and live animals, and the rules should reflect that. This commonsense bill cuts the burdensome red tape that can prevent ag and livestock haulers from doing their jobs safely, and gives them the flexibility to ensure more of Montana’s world-class products can make it to market.”