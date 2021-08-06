MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple reports of black bear activity in lower elevations are being received region-wide.
According to the Missoula Bears Facebook, black bears have been seen feeding on berries along the Kim Williams, Bitterroot Trail and the Evaro Hill area.
“Bears are feeding on lower elevations serviceberry which is starting to wane. Chokecherry and hawthorn seem to be ripening early and bears are feeding on these as well,” the Missoula Bears post said. “It is possible that these natural food resources will dry up early due to the high temperatures and drought.”
Some bears are also being reported to be feeding on berries near homes and have gotten into unsecured garbage and bird feeders.
Considerable black bear activity is being reported in the Upper Grant Creek as well, with many bears feeding on available berries.
People are being reminded of the importance of securing attractants, bringing in bird feeders and containing garbage in a bear-resistant manner.
In the Seeley Lake area a black bear has reportedly learned to break into and enter vacant trailers.
Missoula Bears says the bear has been into about 10 different vacant trailers, largely at night.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is going to trap the bear and remove it.
Multiple reports of grizzly bear activity are also being made throughout the Clearwater and Blackfoot drainages.
Multiple bears, including some family groups, are being seen in agricultural fields in the Ovando and Helmville areas.
In addition to bears, mountain lions are also being reported in lower elevations region-wide.
According to Missoula Bears, a mountain lion killed a house cat.
FWP removed the older female lion.