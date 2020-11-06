HELENA- Review timelines were unanimously approved by the Board of Public Education for chapters 55 and 57 Thursday.
A release from the Office of Public Instruction says the review approval comes at the request of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen.
“Now more than ever, Montana families and educators need flexibility so that students can focus on learning and teachers can focus on teaching,” Superintendent Arntzen said Friday. “I have been advocating for a review of these Administrative Rules since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad that the Board has moved forward with these recommendations. We must work together to find long-term solutions to these issues in accreditation and licensure.”
Chapter 57, Licensing Rules, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year 2021 with a targeted implementation date of January 2022.
Research work for Chapter 55, Accreditation Rules, will begin in December with an anticipated implementation date of July 2023.
Different teams will work on the chapters, and Tammy Lacey, Vice-Chair of the Board and chair of its licensing committee volunteered to participate on the licensing team according to the release.
As work moves forward, the Office of Public Instruction will seek improvement from the public to include: students, parents and educators along with representatives from various education associates and community partners.