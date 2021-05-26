HELENA, Mont. Strategically quiet – that’s how to describe the Montana Board of Regents Wednesday morning, during the presentation of two controversial new laws.
It was day one of the board’s two-day final meeting before summer, and the Regents received updates from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education about which bills pertaining to higher education had passed during the legislative session. Two controversial bills were mentioned during the 20 minute review period.
HB-102 allows more concealed carry opportunities on campuses across Montana, and gives students the right to carry a firearm without a permit. HB-112 restricts transgender female athletes from competing in intercollegiate or intermural athletic events. These bills, signed into law by Governor Greg Gianforte, were some of the most contested bills during the session, and now, the fight against them will continue in the courts.
Office of Higher Education Government Relations Director Helen Thigpen presented on all bills passed related to higher education. When she got to HB-102, she said that the Commissioner of Higher Education officially filed a lawsuit on May 20 against the campus concealed law, and they have hired lawyers for the suit.
“The Commissioner’s Office has retained outside counsel to represent the board. Attorneys from Holland and Heart are taking the lead, with assistance by Martha Sheehy.” Thigpen said. “The case is being handled pro-bono, so without cost to this office, which was a question that has come up in the last couple of days.”
The lawsuit alleges that the Board of Regents’ constitutional authority is being challenged and usurped by this bill. According to the Montana Constitution, the University System Board of Regents are the ones in charge of implementing and bringing any change to campus policy across Montana, not the legislature.
Thigpen also said that because of HB-102’s implementation date on the bill, June 1, 2021, the office is closely watching to see if the judge will grant their request for a stay against the deadline.
When asked if there were any questions or comments, no Board of Regents members raised a motion, and Thigpen proceeded to the next controversial bill, HB-112.
The Officer of Higher Education is not the one challenging this law in court. According to Officer of Higher Education Communications Director Karen Ogden, the legal motion was filed on Thursday as well by the Montana Federation of Public Employees. That group consists of university faculty, administrators, students, and researchers from different university campuses across the state.
Ogden says her office is currently studying and assessing the effects of the bill on-campus communities, as well as those legal challenges brought forth.
During her presentation of the bill, Thigpen talked about how the Officer of Higher Education opposed the bill during the legislative session, and had assistance from people in multiple athletic departments who helped give background on the issue. She also talked about a big potential issue with this new law, and that’s not being able to host certain events.
“Part of the concern was around our ability to host championship and post-season events on campus,” Thigpen said. “We know from recent communications that the NCAA expressed significant concern about this bill during the session, stating that they would not host championship events in states that could not demonstrate a commitment to non-discrimination.”
Montana is one of a number of states that has passed anti-transgender legislation in the last few months. But the first law against transgender athletes happened in Idaho in 2019. That law was immediately challenged, and is currently going through the 9th Circuit Court. Given the ability to ask questions or comment, no Regents spoke up.
For the other new laws presented today to the Board of Regents, Ogden says the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education will continue to address them on a case by case basis, trying to figure out the best way to move forward on each one. Staff from the office will work with the Board of Regents, as well as administrators on the individual campuses, for help with the latest information, and implementation of the new laws.