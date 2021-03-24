YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Those who fish and boat in Yellowstone National Park will see an increase in fees in the park starting Wednesday.
Fees for fishing in Yellowstone National Park have been increased to $40 for three days, $55 for seven days and $75 for the season. The fee for fishing was last increased in 2012.
In addition, anglers can purchase fishing permits online starting Wednesday for the upcoming season in addition to in-park stores and surrounding communities.
The new online system will allow anglers to have their fishing permits before getting to the park.
According to the National Park Services, the new fees were determined by taking the average of resident and non-resident fishing permit fees from Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. The Recreation.gov fee is also included.
Boating fees haven’t seen an increase in the park since 1993.
The non-motorized seven-day fee is $20, the non-motorized season fee is $30, the motorized seven-day fee is $40 and the motorized season fee is $60.
Aquatic invasive species inspection fees have increased from being free in 2020, however, the fees are included in the new fees for boating. The new fees include a $10 non-motorized fee and a $20 motorized fee.
Boaters can get a permit and aquatic invasive species inspection in-person only at various locations in the park.
The National Park Service says the new fees are comparable to those of state another national park permits, and the permit fee will include an AIS fee for inspections.
“The resulting increase in revenue from the fee increases will guarantee funding and provide a sustained revenue source that will contribute to continued efforts to reduce nonnative lake trout and increase the park’s aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspection capacity,” the National Park Service wrote in a release.
"We continue to make substantial progress in our native fish restoration efforts in Yellowstone Lake and many other areas of the park," said Superintendent Cam Sholly. "Efforts to restore native fish in Yellowstone Lake remain one of our highest conservation priorities.”