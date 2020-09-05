BOZEMAN- As of Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, the Bridger Foothills Fire was estimated to have burned 400 acres. 110 people are assigned to work this fire.
The Fire is located northeast of Bozeman approximately 2.5 miles up from the M parking lot near Bridger Foothills Trail.
Due to fire activity in the area Highway 86/Bridger Canyon Road is closed from Story Mill Road to Kelly Canyon Road. Local resident travel is still allowed until further notice.
All trails from Middle Cottonwood up to Saddle Peak and tying in with Bridger Bowl's southern boundary and running south to the "M" parking lot are closed including:
- Trail #586 (Middle Cottonwood)
- #513 (Bridger Ridge)
- #534 (Bridger Foothills)
- #531, (Sypes Canyon)
- #511 (M trails)
- #532 & #530 (Bridger Bowl up to Ridge)
- #537 & #538 (Pine Creek - Bridger Bowl to South)
- Drinking Horse is closed,
Do not travel paved pathway along Bridger Canyon – it is in the closure area.
The Bridger Foothills Fire is visible from the entire Gallatin Valley.
Aircraft started attacking the fire early in the day. Firefighters are building a fireline focused on the eastern flank of the fire, with structure protection in place.
Additional handcrews will be utilized to further build the fireline and air support will be utilized throughout the day.
A small burnout operation was conducted Friday night to further secure fireline.
Saturday is a critical fire weather day with warm temperatures and low relative humidity expected.
Winds are anticipated to be shifting 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 with a cold front passage around 6:00 p.m. this evening followed by cooling temps and another cold front Sunday.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to midnight on Saturday. Cooler temps over the fire are expected by Monday.