GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the Department of Justice, the government alleged in court documents that in November 2017, the victim, who was between the ages of 12 and 16, was driving around with 23-year-old Austin Kade Goings and others on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
The group was reportedly drinking alcohol and at some point, Goings and the victim left the vehicle and went to an abandoned trailer house.
The victim claimed Goings hit her and forced her to have sexual intercourse.
After reporting the sexual assault, the victim was examined and treated.
Goings denied using force but admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim according to the DOJ.
Austin Kade Goings was sentenced on April 28 to 21 months in prison and to five years of supervised release.