BUTTE, Mont. - An early morning scuffle on Quincy Street led to multiple gunshots, a man being shot and another man going to jail at the Butte Detention Center for allegedly attempting to steal a car.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Butte Emergency Dispatch responded to the area for sounds of gunshots and a man allegedly trying to steal a car.
A nearby neighbor, Todd Edelen, was getting his kids ready for school and going outside to warm up his car when he said he heard three gunshots and saw his neighbor running to help a scuffle on the street.
"It's a pretty quiet neighborhood... when I got there I didn't realize it turned out that they really were gunshots and the other neighbor that lives two houses down from me had been shot in the hand," Edelen said.
According to the police report, the suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Harrison, pulled a .45 caliber handgun and fired the weapon at least three times.
A 66-year-old man was shot in the hand but has since been treated and released from a local hospital.
A total of four people, a father and son along with two neighbors, helped pin Harrison down.
"I was holding down his right hand... A school bus even stopped in front of my house too, it stopped to help even though we had it under control," Edelen said. "I'm more worried about how my kids are going to react about it, you just never know where a kid's mind is going to go with this."
Police arrived on scene shortly after and Harrison was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, assault with a weapon, robbery, attempted deliberate homicide and criminal contempt.
The incident remains under investigation.