Butte Native Brad Wilson wrapped up his Olympics career at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.
Wilson had a difficult first run on Thursday in the downhill mobiles.
He did not finish in the first round of qualifications and scored 72.94 in the second round of qualifications, putting him in 15th place.
Wilson did not meet the qualifying score of at least 74.48 or above, putting an end to his run at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
In a Tweet, Wilson said he will now stand in as a cheerleader for his team.
Time to be a cheer leader! Tune in to cheer ur hearts out for @nickpage_ski Cole and Dylan. They all could be on that podium, they’re shredding!— Brad Wilson (@Wilsfreestyle) February 5, 2022
This was Willson’s third time at the Olympics, having also competed in Sochi in 2014, and in Pyongyang in 2018.
There are three other Montanans set to compete as members of Team USA in the Olympics this year, including Darian Stevens of Missoula (freestyle skiing), Maggie Voisin of Whitefish (freestyle skiing) and Jake Sanderson of Whitefish (ice hockey).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.