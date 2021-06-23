BUTTE, Mont. - The Town Pump Store and Casino in Butte was evacuated Tuesday night after a man reported there was a device suspected to be a bomb near the store.
According to a release from the Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the Town Pump on the 500 block of S Montana Street was evacuated right before 11 p.m.
Lester said a man went to St. James Healthcare and reported there was a bomb near the store; however, the man left the hospital before police got there, and they did not identify the man.
The suspicious device was located, and it was wired to a bicycle that was parked in front of the store, Lester said. According to Lester, the device was obviously made to look like it was an explosive.
The Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the scene and determined the device was not threatening. The evacuation was over at about 2 a.m., and the store was allowed to run as normal.
The investigation is ongoing.