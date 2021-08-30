WASHOE COUNTY - One homeowner got a rude awakening when they heard a banging on their front door only to discover it was a head-butting goat. That's when Deputy Oscar Tejeda stepped in.
Deputy Tejeda responded to a call of an unwanted subject attempting to enter a person's house. To his surprise, that subject was a goat.
"A homeowner had woken up to intense banging -- this fella was head-butting the front door and front window of the house. The resident made several attempts to get the goat to leave; however, the goat was very determined to enter the house," the Washoe County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
Due to Deputy Tejeda's prior experience with animal control, he was able to get the goat into the back of his patrol car and transport it to Animal Control without incident.