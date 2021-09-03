MALTA, Mont. - After being closed due to the Pine Grove Fire, two Bureau of Land Management campgrounds in Phillips County have reopened according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The Pine Grove Fire burned a portion of the Little Rocky Mountains, however, visitor facilities at Camp Creek Campground, near Zortman, and Montana Gulch Campground, near Landusky, escaped fire damage.
BLM’s Malta Field Manager Tom Darrington says the campgrounds were saved from damage thanks to efforts of emergency management fire-response teams with the Fort Belknap Agency and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s County Assist Team.
At this time, BLM-administered lands and trail routes burned by the Pine Grove Fire are remaining temporarily closed because of significant risk to public safety according to the BLM.
The temporary closure will be in effect through April 15, 2022, however, managers may decide to reopen the area earlier if springtime assessments indicate the post-fire hazards have been adequately mitigated.
Maps of the temporarily restricted-access area will be posted on nearby campground information kiosks and along access roads leading to the area.
“The fire consumed ground cover, destabilizing the soil, and a significant amount of standing timber was burned, weakening the tree roots and limbs,” said BLM-North Central Montana District Soil Scientist Josh Sorlie. “We expect many of these hazard trees will fall as winter and early-spring seasonal weather systems blow through the area, posing a serious safety risk to visitors.”
The BLM says the area is a popular ATV/UTV destination, making this closure necessary to allow tree hazards along the trails to topple over, while providing for safety and prevention of injuries, said Darrington.
“We know this is a place where many people enjoy outdoor recreation activities, hunt and gather wood. We’re hoping the weather cooperates over the next couple of seasons, enabling us to reopen the area earlier than initially anticipated,” said Darrington. “Once the area is safe to reopen, we’ll be looking for opportunities to work with local user groups to assist with clearing trails of fallen trees and making the area safe again for public travel.”