Can you get COVID if you have been vaccinated?

Many of you at home have asked in response to Governor Greg Gianforte testing positive if you can get COVID if you’ve been vaccinated.
It's important to note that the governor was vaccinated with the first dose last week. It takes some time before you develop full protection and immunity from COVID.
The CDC says two weeks after the second dose in a two-dose series, for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
It’s rare that after people have received both doses to test positive, one study out of Chicago shows out of 392,000 vaccinated patients about 100 people tested positive after getting to the point of full protection.
Getting vaccinated will not make you get covid or produce a positive test, the CDC says until you get both doses you don’t have full protection, so you need to say vigilant, maintain social distance, and wear masks.