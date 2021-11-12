HELENA, Mont. - Information regarding COVID-19 in Montana from a briefing from professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Service and the governor’s office was shared Friday.
Data analyzed in the briefing was based on information available as of Nov. 5.
According to a readout from the office of the governor, cases of COVID-19 in Montana have decreased by 14% from the week before, with 4,406 cases, and related hospitalizations have decreased by 22% from the week before, averaging 370 patients hospitalized each day.
Last week, 58 Montanans passed from COVID-19. The readout notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
From April 1 to Nov. 5, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 84% of hospitalizations and 77% of deaths.
The median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized in that same period was 61, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 75.
During that same time, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 71, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 83.
In addition, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 24 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 43 years of age.
For the week ending Nov. 5, 25,802 vaccine doses were administered, however, the readout says data for the most recent week are preliminary and are expected to be an underestimate of the doses administered during the week, due to a reporting lag.
Last week, 40,988 tests for COVID-19 were conducted.
Delta is still the predominant variant in Montana, with 100% of specimens collected and sequenced in October and November being Delta.
Montana received over 1,250 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment this week.
To help with strain on medical staff, 147 National Guardsmen are supporting 10 facilities in the state as of Wednesday.