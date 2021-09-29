Cause of death determined for body found dead on Shoshone Lake shore

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - An autopsy was done on the body of 67-year-old Mark O'Neill who was found dead on the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park Monday, Sept. 20.
His cause of death was determined to be hypothermia, according to a Facebook post from Yellowstone National Park.
A search and rescue mission was underway for a 74-year-old man after his brother, O'Neill, was found dead along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park.
O’Neill and 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, were reported overdue by a family member Sunday, Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake.
Yellowstone National Park officials say after five days of searching for Crumbo, the search has moved from rescue to recovery efforts.