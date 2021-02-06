THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS UPDATED THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED
PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD.
HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL,
WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES.
HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET
THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING,
AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK.
SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN A PINK COAT WITH A FURRY COLLAR. THERE IS
CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED SHE
IS STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA.
THE INDIVIDUAL THAT WAS ORIGINALLY THOUGHT SHE MIGHT BE WITH HAS
BEEN LOCATED AND IS NO LONGER A PERSON OF INTEREST.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF
HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS
OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911
The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT
...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center
Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH.
* WHERE...The southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake and
the central and southern Bitterroot mountains.
* WHEN...In effect from 7 PM MST Friday to 7 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong
winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain
is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run
into into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid
avalanche path runout zones.
Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, low visibility, and sub zero wind
chill. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Also,
banded snow features present this evening through Sunday morning
may produce snow rates exceeding 1 inch per hour.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult, particularly with
wet pavement flash freezing possible between this evening and
Sunday morning. Patchy blowing snow and banded snow may suddenly
and significantly reduce visibility. Wind chill as low as 10
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&