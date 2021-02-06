West Glacier MDT camera
MDT Travel Info camera Essex at 2:00 pm Jan. 6

As winter conditions continue across Montana, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting chains are required on towing units in parts of the state.

The Montana Department of Transportation is saying Saturday that chains are required on towing units in the following areas:

  •  I-90 Lookout pass to Taft from milepost 0 to 5

  • US-2 seven miles west of Marias Pass over Marias Pass 

  • US-2 east side of Marias Pass to East Glacier 

For the latest road conditions, you can visit the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info Map here or check out the Montana Department of Transportations Road Report Twitter here.

