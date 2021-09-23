UPDATE: SEPT. 24 AT 5:18 P.M.
Milaya has been found and is safe and healthy, Blackfeet Law Enforcement reports.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are attempting to locate a one-year-old girl who was taken by her noncustodial mother.
Authorities say Milaya Reevis was taken from the grandfather by Carmen Decarlo, her noncustodial mother. The grandfather says he has not heard from Decarlo in 10 days now.
Milaya is approximately 25 pounds, three feet tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
If you know of Milaya's or Decarlo's whereabouts call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.