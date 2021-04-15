CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - Due to a bear mauling, part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands are closed.
The closure is in place from the boundary of the town of West Yellowstone heading north to the Transfer Station Road #6794 and east of Highway 191 to the Yellowstone National Park boundary are closed.
According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the mauling happened near Baker’s Hole Campground, which is currently closed for the winter.
At this time an investigation is underway, and at this time the species of the bear has not been determined.
The individual who was mauled sustained injuries and has been transported for medical assistance.
A closure map and order will be provided as soon as possible the Custer Gallatin National Forest said.
