Cole Bergquist officially purchases The Missoulian Newspaper building, plans to re-develop

MISSOULA, MT- Former professional football player and grizzly quarterback Cole Bergquist posted to Instagram and he was taking over a new development property in Missoula.
Saying he was “Amped to be partnering with my friend.. Aaron Wagner,” on the project.
Bergquist and Wagner are partnering to re-develop The Missoulian Newspaper building on the “Hipstrip.”
They posted a video that was shot last summer when they flew up for a tour with. Bergquist explains that he had previous success with a building across the street called “ The Reed,” which positions him with the experience needed to take over this property.
According to the Instagram post, it took 10 months and countless man-hours to close on this site.
The property officially closed last Thursday and their announcement came yesterday afternoon.
Bergquist explains via Instagram that the building is one of the premier sites for re-development in all of Montana.
The site is located on the Clark Fork River, across from downtown Missoula, and within a 5-minute walk to the University of Montana
Bergquist added that nothing is set in stone yet, but their vision includes, housing, retail shops along Higgins Ave, river-facing restaurants, open space near the river, and substantial parking. They are also considering office and co-working space.
According to the team of developers, this is still at the entry-level portion of development and planning.
Back in March of 2021, The Missoulian ended its printing operation in Missoula, Lee Enterprises which owns the Missoulian listed the 56,000-square-foot building and its 3.5 acres of land for sale last August for $8.58 million.