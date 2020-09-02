HELENA- A complaint has been filed against Governor Steve Bullock and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, regarding a directive from the Governor that gave Montana counties the ability to decide to include mail-in voting during the 2020 general election in November.
On August 6, Governor Bullock announced the directive, giving counties the option to include mail-in voting for the upcoming general election in November but also required them to keep in-person voting as an option on election day.
The complaint says state legislatures are entrusted by the U.S. Constitution to set the time, place, and manner of congressional elections and to determine how the state chooses electors for the presidency.
It goes on to claim that the directive is in violation of the legislature’s authority and that it was not authorized by state law and violates the Elections Clause and Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“The Governor’s directive is invalid and must be enjoined… Moreover, in his haste, the Governor created a system that will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote,” the complaint claims. “Rushing to automatically mail ballots to all voters invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting.”
Montana Right Now reached out to Governor Bullock and received the following comment:
“This template lawsuit appears to be part of a pattern of lawsuits across the country by Republican party operatives to limit access to voting during the pandemic. Voting by mail in Montana is safe, secure, and was requested by a bipartisan coalition of Montana election officials seeking to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep Montanans safe and healthy. This is the same directive that the Republican President of the Senate and Republican Speaker of the House said was the right thing to do for the June primary. Today, we have many more active cases of COVID-19 than we did back in June.”
