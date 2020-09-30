HELENA- A court has denied a complaint filed against Governor Steve Bullock and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton regarding an August 6 directive from the Governor.
On August 6, Governor Bullock announced a directive giving Montana counties the option to include mail-in voting for the upcoming general election in November, but also required them to keep in-person voting as an option on election day.
The federal court’s ruling states the court finds it would be unfair and against the public’s interest to upset current election procedures of 45 Montana counties days before mail ballots are sent to registered voters.
“Those 45 counties would be forced, likely in vain, to quickly develop the electoral infrastructure necessary to administer the general election under normal conditions,” court documents read.
Court documents say the directive states that even in counties that have elected to opt into the mail ballot procedure, in-person voting opportunities are still available.
You can read the full court documents here.
Governor Steve Bullock released the following statement after the decision:
“There is nothing more sacred in our democracy than the right to vote, and no duty of government more important than to keep its citizens safe,” said Governor Bullock. “I’m pleased that today’s decision will enable hundreds of thousands of Montanans to vote safely – in person or by mail – this coming election. Montanans can rest assured that our local election administrators will preserve the security and integrity of the election process.”