CUT BANK, Mont. - From hats, sporting a slam-dunking silhouette, to high-top shoes and everything in between, Norman's Sport and Western in Cut Bank has sold the Michael Jordan line of apparel for more than 40 years.
But now, that line of clothing from Nike is no more.
And as Evening Anchor Angela Marshall found out, it has these small-town and devoted MJ fans wondering why they're being excluded.
He transformed the game of basketball, from his air scoring dramatic dunks, to his 'Air Jordan' shoes. Michael Jordan has become an idol, to say the least, for athletes all around the globe.
That holds especially true for people on Montana's Indian Reservations, where basketball is more than a sport: It's a way of life.
"With Indians, it's just crazy," Jordan shoe collector Carlson First Strike said. "He's a hero. He set the example, what it's like to win time and time again once you get your opportunity."
"You don't really have anything in the community to look up to. So you look up to Jordan," added fellow Jordan shoe collector Joe Wagner.
Carlson First Strike and Joe Wagner, both of the Blackfeet Nation, have been buying their MJ merchandise at Norman's Sport and Western since they were kids.
And Manager Teri Bickford knows these men and all of her customers well.
"When people come in, they want Jordan's," Bickford said.
Bickford has been the store's manager almost since it opened in 1979.
Of her customers, 95% live on the Blackfeet Reservation, with 60% of them specifically buying Michael Jordan's line of apparel from Nike.
"People will go without necessities just so they can buy their child a pair of Jordan's," Bickford added.
But these long-time wearers and avid collectors of the Jordan clothing line don't feel like they're winning.
"Everything on the shelves, from shirts to shorts to backpacks has disappeared," Angela Marshall said.
As part of maintaining our agile offense, we have recently decided to narrow and focus distribution of Jordan brand product. That's what was said in an email to Bickford, which she says made her mouth drop.
She said, "We had always been a very good account, paying our bills on time, taking merchandise past their cancellation dates, taking retro Jordan's past their release dates."
Immediately, she went to her Nike.net account to buy all of the Michael Jordan merchandise she could just to keep her inventory well-stocked, her sales up and her customers satisfied, all the while still trying to negotiate with the Nike sales representatives to re-instate the athletic gear.
"I had a couple of people say, 'Well, you'll just have to replace it with something else,'" Bickford said." And I'm like, 'What am I going to replace the GOAT with?' You know, the Greatest of All Time as a player and as a line."
More than 18 months later, she has not received one response from Nike.
And now, Joe and Carlson are left with few options to get "The GOAT's" gear. They can either travel 110 miles to Great Falls, where there's no guarantee they'll find the shoes they want, or go online, which isn't doable for many Native Americans.
Carlson First Strike said, "I went so far as to contact the corporate office in Great Falls. And the lady had to talk back and forth with the UPS driver just to get the shoes to my house."
"And if everything goes to online shopping, who's going to be here for these communities. The big stores don't care about the communities. And we care," Bickford added.
And it's a move that has Joe and Carlson wondering if Nike is living up to its mission of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Carlson said, "If you look at the 88% poverty rate on our reservation and the missing, murdered individuals, it's tough times. And that, mixed with a life of exclusion, when Nike did this, we feel even more excluded."
Nike also pulled its Michael Jordan line of apparel from Master Sports in Havre near the Rocky Boy Reservation.
Angela did reach out to Nike and heard word back on Thursday.
John Jowers with Global Communications for the Jordan brand said, "Our focus is to serve athletes with the very best of Nike across a dynamic and increasingly digital marketplace through both our owned and partner channels. We do not comment on specific elements of our relationships with our partners."
Jowers also went on to write that Nike is committed to supporting the indigenous community, getting youth to lead active lifestyles.
Their N7 fund has awarded more than $8 million in grants to native communities since 2009, he wrote.