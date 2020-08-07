HELENA- Following the attorneys general of New York and Washington, D.C. filing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, Congressman Greg Gianforte has invited the organization to relocate to Montana.
A release from Gianforte says he wrote a letter to NRA executive vice president and CEO, Wayne LaPierre, citing how Montana has the highest per capita gun ownership and gun manufacturers in the United States.
The full letter from Gianforte to LaPierre:
August 7, 2020
Wayne LaPierre
Executive Vice President and CEO
National Rifle Association
11250 Waples Mill Road
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dear Mr. LaPierre,
As a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), I was frustrated to see far-left activists and elected officials in New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. attack the NRA and law-abiding gun owners across America who value our Second Amendment rights.
While these progressive politicians seek to trample on our constitutional rights and posture to shut down our nation’s largest, longest-standing defender of our Second Amendment rights, I invite the NRA to relocate to Montana.
Montana has a rich heritage of valuing and honoring our constitutionally guaranteed Second Amendment rights. Montana has the highest per capita gun ownership in the United States, and we rank among the highest in per capita NRA members.
Montana is also home to a thriving gun industry with more manufacturers per capita than any other state, including Noreen Firearms in Belgrade, Shiloh Rifle Company in Big Timber, Proof Research in Columbia Falls, and Falkor Defense in Kalispell, among others.
While I realize moving across the country is a big step that would require much consideration, I know Montana would welcome the National Rifle Association with our well-known warm hospitality – certainly more than it has found with far-left politicians in New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
Sincerely,
Greg Gianforte
Member of Congress