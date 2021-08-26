YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman was sentenced Thursday for walking on thermal ground at Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
According to Yellowstone National Park, Madeline S. Casey was with two others who made their way up to a thermal pool and geyser at Norris Geyser Basin.
Casey reportedly got off the boardwalk with one other person and were walking on thermal ground.
Other people in the area were concerned and took multiple photos and videos of the three.
“Boardwalks in geyser basins protect visitors and delicate thermal formations,” said Yellowstone National Park Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin. “The ground is fragile and thin and scalding water just below the surface can cause severe or fatal burns. More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs.”
“For those who lack a natural ability to appreciate the dangerousness of crusty and unstable ground, boiling water, and scalding mud, the National Park Service does a darn good job of warning them to stay on the boardwalk and trail in thermal areas,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray. “Yet there will always be those like Ms. Casey who don’t get it. Although a criminal prosecution and jailtime may seem harsh, it’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit.”
This case was handled by Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Hambrick.
Madeline S. Casey was sentenced to seven days in jail and has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $40 in fees and a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Resource Fund.