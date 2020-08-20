HELENA- Secretary of State Corey Stapleton is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court asking them to reverse the decision of Montana Democratic Party V. Stapleton.
“Retiring Judge Reynolds’ tortured logic of insisting that I retroactively decertify election milestones in order to eliminate political competition for the Democrats is an assault on the intelligence of all Americans,” Stapleton wrote.
Stapleton said in the appeal that it has become clear that in order for him to be able to enforce election deadlines and for Montana’s constitution, we are going to need a senior court to intervene.
The full letter from Stapleton:
HELENA, MT – It’s become crystal clear that in order for me to enforce important election deadlines and for Montana’s constitution to be respected, we’re going to need a senior court to intervene and break the stranglehold the Montana Democratic Party has on Montana’s legal system.
Retiring Judge Reynolds’ tortured logic of insisting that I retroactively decertify election milestones in order to eliminate political competition for the Democrats is an assault on the intelligence of all Americans.
Today I’m asking the United States Supreme Court to reverse the ridiculous decision of Montana Democratic Party v. Stapleton.
Corey Stapleton
Montana Secretary of State