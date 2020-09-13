Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR FLATHEAD, GRANITE, LAKE, LINCOLN, MINERAL, MISSOULA, POWELL, RAVALLI, AND SANDERS COUNTIES IN EFFECT UNTIL 9/14/2020 DUE TO HEAVY WILDFIRE SMOKE AND ELEVATED PARTICULATE CONCENTRATIONS. THIS ALERT WILL BE UPDATED ON 9/14/2020 AT 9 AM. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT PARTICULATES HAVE BEEN TRENDING UPWARDS AND THAT AN EXCEEDENCE OF THE 24 HOUR NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARD HAS OCCURRED OR MAY OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE. AS OF 11 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN LIBBY ARE HAZARDOUS. AS OF 11 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN THOMPSON FALLS ARE VERY UNHEALTHY. AS OF 11 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN COLUMBIA FALLS ARE UNHEALTHY. AS OF 11 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN HAMILTON AND SEELEY LAKE ARE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. AS OF 11 AM, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN DILLON, FRENCHTOWN, HELENA, MISSOULA, WEST YELLOWSTONE ARE MODERATE. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS HAZARDOUS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID ANY OUTDOOR EXERTION; PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS VERY UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID ANY OUTDOOR ACTIVITY; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY AND CHILDREN SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS MODERATE... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT UNUSUALLY SENSITIVE PEOPLE SHOULD CONSIDER REDUCING PROLONGED OR HEAVY EXERTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY AT HTTP://TODAYSAIR.MT.GOV.