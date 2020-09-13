BOZEMAN- Just one day until Senator Steve Daines’ campaign rally in Bozeman, and Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his plans to attend a fundraiser, reportedly hosted by QAnon backers.
The AP reports that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told them Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed, but the campaign did not provide a reason, or say whether the fundraiser might be held at a later time.
Pence, Daines and the other Republican candidates are still scheduled to hold a campaign rally Monday afternoon in Belgrade the AP says.
The doors to the rally open at 12:30 pm Monday.
On Wednesday, the AP reported that hosts Cayrn and Michael Borland in Bozeman, Montana, had shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts.
Prior to Pence’s cancellation, Governor Bullock reached out, inviting him to a brief on Montana’s response to COVID-19.
“Welcome to Montana. I wish he'd spend a little bit more time here because there are a lot of folks here that are still struggling over healthcare and we need Washington dc to actually work and provide the funding for small businesses,” Bullock told Montana Right Now. “There's a lot more to see than a campaign rally. I know in this time of COVID 19 they ought to be focused a little more than campaign rallies.”