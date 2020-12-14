HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A hospital in Billings was the first in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
St. Vincent Healthcare chief medical officer Dr. Michael Bush said in a statement the first doses of the vaccine will go to the hospital's frontline staff. Bush said the hospital will follow federal and state-approved distribution guidelines for the vaccine.
Ten health care facilities in Montana’s seven largest communities are set to receive this week a total of 9,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drug company Pfizer.
Governor-elect Greg Gianforte issued the following statement Monday in regards to the vaccine delivery:
“American ingenuity and innovation have brought the light at the end of the tunnel closer and made it brighter. Had it not been for Operation Warp Speed, Montanans could have been waiting months or more for a vaccine. It will help save lives and support our hardworking front-line health care workers. It will also help us safely get our economy going again, get Montana small businesses open, get Montanans back to work, and get our educators and kids back in the classroom,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “In Congress, I was proud to support Operation Warp Speed and other bipartisan measures to combat COVID-19 and its economic fallout. As governor, my top priority is to ensure this vaccine is widely available to all Montanans.”