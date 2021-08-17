GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A Cut Bank man accused of sexually abusing a minor in the Browning area, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, admitted charges on Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Wyitt Winston Williamson, 26, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and to sexual abuse of a minor. He now faces a maximum life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided, as stated in a release. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Dec. 2. Williamson was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that on Nov. 1, 2017, Williamson sexually abused a 15-year-old girl who was passed out in the backseat of Williamson’s vehicle.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.