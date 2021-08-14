CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities
HELENA, MT- The CDC is now advising an extra dose of the covid vaccine for people with compromised immune systems. 

According to the CDC, immunocompromised people make a up a disproportionate number of covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases.

Montana Right Now reached out to Governor Greg Gianforte's office about this new recommendation from the CDC.

The governor is recommending immunocompromised Montanans to talk with their health care provider about receiving a booster shot.   

Gianforte has been vaccinated and encourages all Montanans to get vaccinated. 

We know pharmacies like CVS will start administering that third dose to immunocompromised people starting today.

CVS says people will be able to schedule their booster shot appointment online this morning.

When it comes to vaccinations in Montana as a whole we know 913,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. 49% of eligible Montanans are fully vaccinated.

