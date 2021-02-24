HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports that without population reductions, the prevalence of chronic wasting disease in Montana is expected to increase substantially in the coming years.
This comes after FWP says more than 300 samples were collected for chronic wasting disease testing (CWD) during a recent CWD management hunt for white-tailed deer in southwest Montana.
CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal, and there is no known cure.
The disease was first found among wild cervids in Montana in 2017 and was first detected among white-tailed deer in the Ruby Valley in 2019.
During the management hunt, 318 samples were received by FWP for CWD testing, and so far, 305 of them have received a result, and 52 have tested suspect or positive for CWD.
Hunting District 322, where CWD prevalence was believed to be especially high, produced 211 samples during the management hunt, and 51 of the samples, 25 percent, were suspect or positive for CWD according to FWP.
CWD was also detected during the management hunt in one sample from Hunting District 326.
When combined with samples taken during previous general hunting seasons, FWP staff have observed CWD prevalence rates of 3 percent in Hunting District 320, and 13 percent in hunting districts 324 and 326.
CWD has not been detected in hunting districts 325, 329, 330, 331 and 340.
According to FWP, hunter and landowner participation, proper carcass disposal and minimizing prolonged concentrations of deer will all continue to play a critical role in managing CWD.
Montana’s CWD management plan aims to keep prevalence below 5 percent.
Annual deer harvest surveys and population trend surveys expected to be completed this spring will provide information on how much the management hunt helped reduced white-tailed deer densities in the management hunt area.
“FWP staff would like to thank hunters for participating in the hunt, seeking landowner permission to hunt on private land and submitting samples for CWD testing,” FWP wrote in a release. “FWP staff would also like to thank landowners for allowing hunter access and facilitating deer harvest and sample collection on their land over several months.”
In the coming seasons, FWP says biologists will continue working with hunters and landowners to further understand CWD prevalence and distribution in many areas.