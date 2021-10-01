GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is issuing its first Public Safety Alert in six years in hopes in raising public awareness of a sharp increase in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.
According to the DEA, the pills are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, are marketed as legitimate pills and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate.
The counterfeit pills have been seized in every U.S. state, and over 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized so far in 2021, which the DEA says is more than the last two years combined.
In addition, laboratory testing reportedly revealed a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Fake prescription pills are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to everyone with a smart phone, including minors.
“The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. DEA is focusing resources on taking down the violent drug traffickers causing the greatest harm and posing the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.”
The DEA reports the drug overdose crisis in the United States is currently reaching rates that are the highest level in history.
A campaign has been launched by the DEA to educate the public of the danger of counterfeit pills named “One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign.”
All Americans are being urged to be vigilant and aware of the dangers of counterfeit pills, and to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
You can find more information from the campaign online here.