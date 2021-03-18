HELENA, Mont. - The deadlines for payment and filing Montana individual income taxpayers’ 2020 tax returns has been extended to May 17.
The new date is in line with the new federal filing deadline that was announced Wednesday.
A release says the Department of Revenue is advising that the American Rescue Plan Act excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.
If you have already filed your federal and Montana tax returns, you do not have to amend your returns.
Those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 and have not filed tax returns are advised to follow revised instructions for their Montana return at MTRevenue.gov.
Taxpayers are also being given the following reminders by the Department of Revenue:
It could take up to 90 days to process refunds for some taxpayers due to security measures taken against identity theft and fraud. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund at MTRevenue.gov.
Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible.
For those who worked remotely in Montana during any part of 2020, income earned while working in the state is taxable in Montana.
Any taxpayers who move after filing their Montana returns should keep their mailing address current with the department to avoid any delays in receiving their refund or correspondence from the department.
Deadlines for quarterly estimated payments of 2021 income taxes have not changed.
More information is available on the Montana Department of Revenue website here.