BOZEMAN, Mont. - Delta Airlines has announced several new and expanded routes for summer travel, including some in Bozeman, Glacier Park and Missoula.
In Bozeman, the airline is offering a New York-JFK service that will launch three times a week May 7, increasing to daily starting May 28.
Daily service will also be offered from Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5 and from Seattle (SEA) starting May 28.
In addition, Saturday service was announced from Detroit (DTW) beginning May 29.
In Glacier Park, three routes will join Delta’s twice-daily services from Minenanapolis and four-times daily service from Salt Lake City.
The routes include daily service from LAX starting May 28, weekend service from Seattle launching May 29 and weekend service from Atlanta beginning May 29.
In Missoula Delta is introducing weekend service from LAX beginning May 8, and from Atlanta beginning May 29.
You can read more about the routes on Delta’s website here.