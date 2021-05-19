GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections is reporting a woman who is reported a walkaway from the Great Falls Pre Release Center in Cascade County Wednesday.
Shawn Lee Denny, 30, was working at Burger King, called GFPRC at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday to inform them she was coming back to the center, but she reportedly never did and has not been heard from since, according to the DOC.
She is described as a Native American woman, stands 67-inches tall, weighs 225-pounds, has a dark skin complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing glasses, gray sweatshirt and black pants at the time she was last seen.
Anyone who sees her has information about her location is asked to call their local law enforcement.