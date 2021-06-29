HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) kept approval of the solution to clean up groundwater contamination at the Evaporation Ponds at the Colstrip Power Plants last week.
The DEQ reached an agreement with Talen Montana, LLC, the operator of the Colstrip Steam Electric Station (CSES) to solve ground water contamination caused by leaking ash ponds for the Units 1&2.
The DEQ said in a release they introduced the Alternative 10 resolution in November 2020 that involves the digging and relocating of all coal ash in a new and lined containment over the water table.
In December 2020, Talen did not agree with DEQ's Alternative 10 and its required financial assurance.
Fast forward to June 2021, all parties have made an agreement setting the pathway for finalized agreement expected later this year.
“DEQ believes that this is a productive step forward,” Jenny Chambers, DEQ waste management and remediation division administrator, said in the release. “This agreement advances the dispute resolution process and brings us closer to a settlement to address the contamination at the Colstrip Ponds.”
DEQ said the Colstrip area is a complex contamination site managed by Administrative Order on Consent (AOC), the DEQ's enforcement effort to confront groundwater contamination due to leaking ash ponds.
DEQ is able to keep their Alternative 10 solution and establish financial assurance in this primary agreement. Talen will continue their remedying Alternative 10 design while assessing a single additional alternative required to be done within two years, according to DEQ. Once Talen has reached a conclusion in assessment, they may petition DEQ to perfect the remedy selection of Units 1&2 Ponds via Remedy to Amend.
Talks surrounding the financial assurance resulted DEQ's approval of a financial burden of $163,324,679, the required amount to establish enough resources for the chosen cleanup. DEQ said this amount will be reconsidered every year and may appropriately fluctuate to cover the remedy's entire cost.
In the event Talen submits a Request to Amend, DEQ will reassess using the same standards they use to make alternative remedy decisions under Administrative Order on Consent.
DEQ said the agreement is not the closing settlement and does not generate legally binding burdens; rather, it is a step to reach a final agreement to close disagreements among all parties.
DEQ said they aim to reach a final settlement agreement by the end of the third quarter of 2021.