HELENA- The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an Enforcement Notice clarifying that U.S. and foreign airlines are still obligated to provide a full refund, including fees, for any flight canceled by the airline or if the flight is significantly changed and the passenger does not accept it due to COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Enforcement Notice Friday in the context of the coronavirus.
According to the DOT, the airlines are still obligated to provide refunds, including the ticket price and any optional fee charged for services a passenger is unable to use, even when the flight disruptions are outside the carrier’s control.
“The Department is receiving an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticketed passengers, including many with non-refundable tickets, who describe having been denied refunds for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed,” The department wrote in a release. “In many of these cases, the passengers stated that the carrier informed them that they would receive vouchers or credits for future travel. Because the COVID-19 public health emergency has had an unprecedented impact on air travel, DOT’s Aviation Enforcement Office will exercise its enforcement discretion and provide carriers with an opportunity to become compliant before taking further action.”
The DOT said the Aviation Enforcement Office will monitor airlines’ refund policies and practices and take enforcement as necessary.
You can read the U.S. Department of Transportation’s full release here.