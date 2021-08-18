HELENA, Mont. - Applications are being sought for around $1 million in funding for nonpoint source pollution reduction projects available under the Federal Clean Water Act.
According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), nonpoint source water pollution is often associated with land uses such as agriculture, forestry, urban and suburban development, and runoff from abandoned mine sites.
By providing funding to local organizations and agencies, communities are put in control and local knowledge is used to improve Montana’s water bodies the DEQ said.
All projects must address nonpoint source pollution and implement a DEQ-accepted Watershed Restoration Plan. DEQ staff will be available, upon request, to provide feedback on project applications.
Applications can be submitted by nonprofit or government organizations for proposed projects that help reduce nonpoint source pollution.
Examples of past projects include planting native vegetation along streambanks or working with local ranchers to move pens and corrals out of floodplains.
The DEQ says that about $500,000 of the available funding will be focused on projects in the Bitterroot Watershed.
“DEQ focuses funding on a specific watershed and rotates to a different watershed every two or three years. This targeted approach maximizes the cumulative impacts of water quality restoration projects within a watershed,” the DEQ said in a release. “The remaining $500,000 is open to projects across Montana. DEQ does prioritize some of the funding to administer mini-grant programs for low-cost nonpoint source pollution prevention activities and local capacity building.”
The deadline for applications is 5:00 pm, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
