LOOKOUT PASS - A disabled semi-truck is partially blocking a driving lane on I-90.
The semi is reportedly in the westbound driving lane on I-90 on Lookout Pass at mile marker 2.5.
Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and single-lane traffic.
The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info map is reporting I-90 in the area as snow and ice-covered and that chains are required on towing vehicles.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
