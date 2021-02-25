LOOKOUT PASS - A disabled semi-truck is partially blocking a driving lane on I-90.

The semi is reportedly in the westbound driving lane on I-90 on Lookout Pass at mile marker 2.5.

Anyone in the area can expect reduced speeds and single-lane traffic.

The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info map is reporting I-90 in the area as snow and ice-covered and that chains are required on towing vehicles.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

