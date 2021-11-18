BILLINGS, Mont. - Four tribes in Montana are receiving more than $3 million in Department of Justice grants to improve public safety and to serve crime victims.
A release sent by the Department of Justice (DOJ) says the grants total $3,081,878 and are being awarded to:
- Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation: Tribal Youth Program, 508,245.
- The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation: Tribal Justice Systems, $899,813.
- Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Indian Reservation: Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities, $450,000.
- Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux Tribes: Public Safety and Community Policing, $899,960; and Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities, $323,860.
The grants are among 137 grants to 85 American Indian and Alaska Native communities, totaling $73 million, that was announced during the virtual White House Tribal Nations Summit.
These funds are designed to help enhance tribal justice systems and strengthen law enforcement, improve the handling of child abuse cases, combat domestic violence and support tribal youth programs the DOJ said.
“I am pleased that these Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation funds will be going to four of Montana’s tribal nations. This money will provide critical support to help tribes strengthen public safety and address the challenges of violent crime too often experienced in their communities,” U.S. Attorney Johnson said.