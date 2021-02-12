MISSOULA - The country's leading infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci took time Friday, to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Montana.
During a Zoom video interview with Montana Right Now's Ben Wineman, Dr. Fauci discussed the vaccine rollout, mask mandate, what reopening schools will look like, and even his favorite Montana pastime.
The video interview and a summary are included below.
(This interview has been condensed, and edited for clarity)
Montana Right Now (MRN): Trends in the state of Montana in terms of case numbers, death rates, hospital rates, they have been slowly declining in over the last few months, especially as we have turned into the year 2021. But our Governor, Greg Gianforte, decided today to rescind the statewide mask mandate, and leave it up to the individual counties and towns and cities to decide. Is that a good idea, and what do you think about rescinding the statewide mask mandate at this point in the pandemic.
Dr. Fauci: “You know I don’t want to get into an agreement or disagreement with the Governor, because the Governor knows the state well. But I can comment on that fact that we really do need to continue, even though the numbers are going down, to maintain our adherence to the public health measures, and that includes uniform wearing of masks, keeping physical distance, avoiding congregate settings, crowded settings, particularly indoors. Try to do things outdoors more than indoors, but in Montana, obviously, that’s problematic given the weather at this particular time. But if you are going to be doing things indoors, particularly in situations where you are not necessarily in the presence of people that are part of your household or you know well, to continue to wear a mask. So, whether you have a mask mandate or not, the fact is that everyone should be wearing a mask.”
MRN: What is the differences between a federal mask mandate and a local or municipality mandate? Have you guys seen a difference if a federal government or a state government has a mask mandate compared to a local town or county?
Dr. Fauci: “You see the federal government can only do a mandate in that area of society that they have federal control over. For example, a federal mandate can say that Montana needs to do such and such in their own places of commerce. But what the federal government can do is to say in places of public transportation, if you want to get on an airplane, or something that is something under the authority of the transportation department, then you got to do it. Generally, you don’t want to have federal mask mandates for things that are not federally related. That’s the reason why you leave it up to the states. You can have what the President says, that he would like everyone to wear a mask for at least 100 days of his presidency, to show that you very likely can have a very positive impact on the number of infections if you do that.”
MRN: More than 43-thousand Montanans have been fully vaccinated as of this week. We are actually in the top-10 in the nation in terms of getting the shots into arms. While the health care workers are acting quickly, what would it take for Montana and the United States to get back to normal? What would that number be?
Dr. Fauci: “It’s an estimate, but I think it’s a pretty accurate estimate, that you would need 75-80% of the entire population of the United States to be vaccinated in order to get what we call “heard immunity”, where we have a blanket of protection over the society, so that the virus really doesn’t have any wiggle room of where to go. And when the virus doesn’t have a lot of susceptible people, it essentially dies out and drops out.”
MRN: Have you seen a shift in the last month and a half in the relationship between rural states, like Montana, and the federal government, especially the Biden Administration?
Dr. Fauci: “Well, the Biden administration has only been in for a few weeks, so it’s hard to see major chance. But I can tell you what the direction that we are going in. And that is really going to be really more of a collaboration, cooperation, and hopefully a synergy between the federal government and the states. Months ago during the prior administration, a lot of it was leave the states on their own. Let them do what they want to do. Many states didn’t like that. They felt like they needed some guidance, some help, some resources, some planning on the part of the federal government. Extremes are bad. You don’t want the federal government to run everything for you, that is not appropriate. But you don’t want the states to be left completely on their own, with no direction, no help, and no resources from the federal government. You want a good cooperation and partnership between the federal government and the states. That is part of the strategy, the strategic plan that President Biden has put forth. They are very specific about wanting interaction between the states and the federal government.”
MRN: Would you say Montana was one of those states that wanted to be left alone? Or would you say Montana was one of those states that wanted more support?
Dr. Fauci: “No, I think they wanted to be left alone. That is actually part of the Montana spirit in some respects. It works well in some circumstances, and in some circumstances, you might want to modify it a bit.”
MRN: With the rescinding of the statewide mask mandate, what would the level of numbers have to be to bring something like a statewide mask mandate back to Montana?
Dr. Fauci: “Everything is starting to go down now. If you look at the state, if you look at the whole average of the country. You know we had a really bad December and January. I know you remember that. It was horrible. We were having nationwide, 300,000-400,000 new cases a day, 3,000-4000 deaths. Then it peaked up, started to plateaued, and then started coming down. If you look at the numbers now, they are coming down. If you start to see a blip up again, that would be an indication in my mind to go right back to the mandate.”
MRN: The CDC released updated guidelines to safely reopen schools in the country. There was a lot of emphasis on getting kids back into in-person learning as quickly as possible, whether they vaccinate teachers or not. How do you feel about those new guidelines?
Dr. Fauci: “You know, to be honest with you, I have been so busy today, I haven’t had a chance to go over them in any detail. I know that we were holding off on any comments until they came out. As soon as we are finished here, I will get a good look at them before I comment on them.”
MRN: Do you think that in the research that you have seen in the last couple of weeks that teachers need to get vaccinated before we bring kids back in, or not?
Dr. Fauci: “I think that guidelines are going to address that, because that is a critical question. Many of the teachers have said they do not want to come back until they are vaccinated. You could make an argument that you could safeguard the teachers and the students without having every teacher vaccinated, but I will be interested into seeing what the guidelines show.
MRN: I don’t think a lot of people have heard of Hamilton, Montana has an important spot in terms of infectious disease research and testing. How critical has the work been at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories towards the overall impact on the nation in getting this pandemic behind us?
Dr. Fauci: “Oh extremely critical, not only for COVID-19, but for a variety of other infectious diseases. The state of Montana should be really proud of RML in Hamilton, because they have made major contributions to public health and global health, including COVID-19, but other infectious diseases as well. So it’s a very powerful laboratory.
MRN: According to RML, they have been influential developing animal testing to see how the vaccine attacks COVID-19? Could you speak to the work that they are doing down there?
Dr. Fauci: “When you are looking at developing a vaccine, you first have to have a fundamental concept on how it works, usually invitro, in a test tube. Then you take it to an animal model, and that is a critical part of the process, to show that it works, what is the proper dose, are there any toxicities that you would not necessarily recognize right off the bat. From there, you would go to a phase one study, a phase two study, and then a phase three study in humans. Some of the earliest, best work with some of the COVID-19 vaccine, the animal study work was done by our investigators there.”
MRN: Next week, you are going to be giving the Mansfield Lecture. What are your thoughts on giving the lecture, and what are you expecting?
Dr. Fauci: “It isn't necessarily a lecture, but a fireside chat. I am looking forward to it. One, I have a connection to Montana because of the RML Labs in Hamilton. I was going to come physically, but now, since everything is locked down, we are going to virtually. But I do have a soft spot in my heart for Montana because of our relationship with the RML. Hopefully, we are going to generate some stimulating conversation. For the people in Montana who are tuned in, I hope they tune in, I hope it will be enjoyable.
MRN: What would be your message to Montanans at this point in the pandemic with the light at the end of the tunnel starting to be seen. You have mentioned as early as May or June, we could have as many as 300 million Americans vaccinated. What would be your message to Montanans to continue what we have been doing to get through this pandemic?
Dr. Fauci: “The message is that we are all in this together. Whether you are Montana, or New York state, or New Jersey, or Texas, or Florida, or California, when you are dealing with a pandemic of this magnitude, we are all in this together. This is an infectious disease that does not know the boundary between Montana and Idaho, and Wyoming and Colorado, and any of those states. So we all have to pull together to try and control the outbreak by public health measures, and when vaccines become available, get vaccinated. It is critically important to get as many people vaccinated as possible. So to the extent that Montana is part of the entire nation, we have to pull together as the entire nation. So Montana, just the same way as the other states, plays an important role in the control of this outbreak domestically, and ultimately internationally.
MRN: Montana has one of the largest Native American populations in the country, and this virus has really effected them more disproportionately than White, Caucasian population in the country. How important is it for Native Americans to get tested, get vaccinated, and stay safe?
Dr. Fauci: “Their incidents of infection is higher than the general population, mostly because of the nature of the jobs that they preform. They are out in the community, doing things, putting them in contact with people, as opposed to in front of a computer. Two, when they do get infected, because they do have a higher incidents of the underlying conditions and COVID morbidities that make you at a higher risk if you do get infected to having a serious outcome. And that is things we know in the Native American population clearly are at a higher level. Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart disease, chronic lung disease, that is disproportionately represented in the Native American community.
You can watch Dr. Fauci participate in the Mansfield Lecture on Wednesday, February 17, at noon. Click here for more information about the event.