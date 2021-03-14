FLORENCE, Mont. - A man was killed in a crash on Dry Gulch Road after his car left the road and overturned.
Montana Highway Patrol reports at 3:30 am Saturday, a 1991 Isuzu Rodeo was driving westbound on Dry Gulch Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The car reportedly overturned after leaving the roadway, and the driver, a 49-year-old man from Alberton, was ejected.
MHP says the man was transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
According to the MHP report, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and road conditions were dry at the time.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.