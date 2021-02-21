MDT Travel Info cameras Reedpoint
MDT Travel Info cameras Reedpoint 02/21/21 11:46 AM

BIG TIMBER - A crash involving three semi-trucks is being reported on I-90, east of Big Timber.

Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info

The crash is reportedly one mile east of Big Timber at mile marker 372 and is blocking the eastbound lanes.

Road conditions in the area are being reported as covered in slush/scattered slush as well as having reduced visibility.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Anyone in the area can expect delays and single-lane traffic.

Tags

News For You