BIG TIMBER - A crash involving three semi-trucks is being reported on I-90, east of Big Timber.
The crash is reportedly one mile east of Big Timber at mile marker 372 and is blocking the eastbound lanes.
Road conditions in the area are being reported as covered in slush/scattered slush as well as having reduced visibility.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Anyone in the area can expect delays and single-lane traffic.
