HELENA- An Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration was announced for all of Montana’s counties Saturday.
The Small Business Administration declared the Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak according to a release from Jon Tester.
The loan declaration makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas to provide relief from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
Up to $2 million in loan assistance is offered in assistance per small businesses.
The money can help provide economic support to help businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue.
Loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the coronavirus’ impact according to a release from Steve Daines.