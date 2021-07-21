HELENA, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated eight Montana counties as primary natural disaster areas.
According to the USDA, the U.S. Drought Monitor says the counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of 1) D2 Drought-Severe for 8 or more consecutive weeks or 2) D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.
Due to the natural disaster designation, the USDA Farm Service Agency can extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts,” a release from the USDA said. “FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.”
Primary counties eligible include Carbon County, Madison County, Stillwater County, Treasure County, Gallatin County, Park County, Sweet Grass County and Yellowstone County.
Contiguous counties also eligible in Montana include Beaverhead County, Broadwater County, Jefferson County, Musselshell County, Silver Bow County, Big Horn County, Golden Valley County, Meagher County, Rosebud County and Wheat Land County.
Fremont County in Idaho as well as Big Horn, Park and Teton Counties in Wyoming are also contiguous counties eligible.
You can use the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, the Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet and the Farm Loan Discovery Tool on farmers.gov to determine program or loan options.
To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.