YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK, Mont. - The West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close in Yellowstone National Park Saturday night due to expected winter weather.
A release from the park says the roads will close at 7:00 pm, except for the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate.
This road is open all year, weather-permitting.
Initially, nearly all entrances and roads were scheduled to close at 12:01 am on Monday, Nov. 8.
Roads are closed in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15.
For road condition updates in the park, you can visit the Park Roads website, call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information or receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.